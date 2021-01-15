200 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.