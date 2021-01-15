1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,136 shares of company stock worth $40,065,270 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

