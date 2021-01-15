1,945 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lam Research by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $11,743,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 520.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $570.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

