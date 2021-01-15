1,934 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $256.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.20.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.