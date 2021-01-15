18,100 Shares in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.24 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

