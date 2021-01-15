1,603 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.