15,553 Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,801. The firm has a market cap of $410.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

