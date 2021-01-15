1,512 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. 2,935,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,951. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

