1,459 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

VRTX stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.