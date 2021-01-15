1,435 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $322.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.
In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
