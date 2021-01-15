1,435 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $322.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

