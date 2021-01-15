140166 Boosts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $22.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price increased by 140166 from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.27.

SAVE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 4,718,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,031. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

