1,365 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $723.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,540. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

