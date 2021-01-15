12,049 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

PRU stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

