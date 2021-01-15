1,193 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

