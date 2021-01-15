118,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,998,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,430,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

