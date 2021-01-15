1,157 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $303.02. 1,358,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.52 and a 200-day moving average of $314.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

