11,514 Shares in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 7.68% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 1,084.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $87.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $89.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

