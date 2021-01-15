1,141 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock worth $68,961,388. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.46.

NYSE:RNG traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 652,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.05 and a 200 day moving average of $300.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

