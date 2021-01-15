10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 10x Genomics and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Berkeley Lights 0 1 4 0 2.80

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $134.90, suggesting a potential downside of 25.01%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 73.42 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -224.86 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

