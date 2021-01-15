$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 310,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

