0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $368.81 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $368.81 million and $144.05 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00055010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00427068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.72 or 0.04100425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

