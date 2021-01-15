$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.93. CONMED posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,254,000 after buying an additional 101,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $118.46. 231,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,961.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.