$0.74 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. Masco posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 87,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

