$0.72 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

OBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

