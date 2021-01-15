$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

