$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.64. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.