-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 1,384,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.