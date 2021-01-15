$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

MBWM opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

