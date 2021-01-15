$0.43 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 301,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

