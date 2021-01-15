$0.37 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 193,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

