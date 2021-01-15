$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

