$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 339,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

