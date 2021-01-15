-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AEYE stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $250.50 million, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

