$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Capitala Finance posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

