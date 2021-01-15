-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,208. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.