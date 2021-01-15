$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 378,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
