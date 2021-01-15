$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,011. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

