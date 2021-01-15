$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Pacific Ethanol posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:PEIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,600,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,849. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 4,456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

