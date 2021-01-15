$0.20 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 175,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,624. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $647.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Navigator by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

