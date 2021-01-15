$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 905,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

