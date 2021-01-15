$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 166,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,213. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.