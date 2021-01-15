-$0.06 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. 6,986,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,429. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

