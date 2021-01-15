-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at $40,432,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,732.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,582. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $275.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

