-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAV. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Navistar International by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $9,136,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.