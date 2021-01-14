Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynex by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 305.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zynex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

