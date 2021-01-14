Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.87) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($4.87) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of ZYME opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

