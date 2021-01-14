Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

