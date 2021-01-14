ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading Down 7.4%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 4,145,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,748,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

