ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the December 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 22,740,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,544,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.75. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

