Zumiez Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

